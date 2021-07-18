Flash Message #3

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Day #19 of 30
This is the 3rd-shot of this series. Flash messages educate users to do the right things and these prompts help them get a better form of interaction of their tasks through the interface.
Here, the three-step process to verify your profile from within the application -> enter code from given email ID -> Email verified is shown.
Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.