Crystal Yumumu

2233

Crystal Yumumu
Crystal Yumumu
  • Save
2233 white blue character 33 22 bilibili branding girl 3d c4d illustration design graphic
Download color palette

2 characters I made for a new project. They are 22 & 33. I hope that you like it. ;)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Crystal Yumumu
Crystal Yumumu

More by Crystal Yumumu

View profile
    • Like