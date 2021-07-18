🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi friends! 😁
This is a design for an online course dashboard platform.
Students can monitor their learning progress and also make study plans. Students can also see what classes are coming and what classes are available.
Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.
We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop