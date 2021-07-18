Aleksandar Savic

TBC Icons

Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Hire Me
  • Save
TBC Icons flat outline design illustration branding web interface screen ui ux user exit location chat message symbol mark icon set icons
Download color palette

Icons for TBC app in Colaboration with Neopix.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/the-burger-collective/id1187749108

New achievements for The Burger Collective app are here! The experience of reviewing burgers just got better with new gamification and badges of honor.

1b585fc887b87d981301dc7f31f45147
Rebound of
TBC Icons
By Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Aleksandar Savic
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
Hire Me

More by Aleksandar Savic

View profile
    • Like