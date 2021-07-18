Gurjot Singh

AirPods Full Animated Template

Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh
  • Save
AirPods Full Animated Template experience interface user interface ux ui bitcoin illustration branding app home page xd adobe x design teamplate page landing apple airpods
Download color palette

Hello,

Today, we’ve got a new treat for you: a downloadable template of the AirPods Full Animated Template, designed by Gurjot Singh. It is made in Adobe XD.

You can use it to present any type of product — all you need to do is insert your own copy and pictures.

Have a nice week!

Download From: https://bit.ly/3ewXLBc

Gurjot Singh
Gurjot Singh

More by Gurjot Singh

View profile
    • Like