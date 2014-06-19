Justin Jones

Messy Wireframes

Justin Jones
Justin Jones
Hire Me
  • Save
Messy Wireframes lowprofile wireframe sketch drawing web design ui design
Download color palette

Trying to do cleaner / more detailed wireframes. I still clearly have a lot more practicing to do.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Justin Jones
Justin Jones
Video Producer @InVision • Designer • Illustrator
Hire Me

More by Justin Jones

View profile
    • Like