Referenceable - Reference Request

  1. Customer-welcome.png
  2. Customer-check-microphone.png
  3. Customer-check video.png
  4. Customer-Questions-get ready.png
  5. Customer-write testimonial.png
  6. Customer-Finish.png
  7. Customer-all references.png

We were hired by YCombinator startup, Referenceable, to create wireframes and visual designs for their web app. These pages show the reference-request user flow.

Wireframes and visual designs were created by Asya. Visit Astronomic online (https://www.astronomic.com) and contact Alex (alex@astronomic.com) to inquire about your next web or app design project.

