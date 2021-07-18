Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yaron Cohen

Good and bad PIN reset pattern

Yaron Cohen
Yaron Cohen
  • Save
Good and bad PIN reset pattern mobile accessibility ui ux
Download color palette

Anti-patterns vs good pattern for PIN reset.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Yaron Cohen
Yaron Cohen

More by Yaron Cohen

View profile
    • Like