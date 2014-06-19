Andrew Hochradel

Create O Factory

Andrew Hochradel
Andrew Hochradel
  • Save
Create O Factory type typography texture font typeface logo mark branding badge badges
Download color palette

Working on some small badges for our Family areas. This one is going to be a construction themed room for the kids.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Andrew Hochradel
Andrew Hochradel

More by Andrew Hochradel

View profile
    • Like