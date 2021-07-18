Referenceable - Onboarding Tips

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
We were hired by YCombinator startup, Referenceable, to create wireframes and visual designs for their web app. These designs show the onboarding tooltips that guide users through the account activation flow.
Wireframes and visual designs were created by Asya. Visit Astronomic online (https://www.astronomic.com) and contact Alex (alex@astronomic.com) to inquire about your next web or app design project.