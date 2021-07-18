Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Emma Eshler

Language Learning App | Daily UI Challenge 004

Language Learning App | Daily UI Challenge 004 learning platform course education app learning english language school language app learning app ux ui language learning app
Hi Friends! 👋

This is day four of my UI explorations. Today I was exploring a language app that would make you translate a sentence in your chosen language to unlock your phone in the morning. I paired that with a example of what some of the internal ui structure of the app would look like with a settings menu.

Hope you like it. Cheers! ✨or Na zdrowie today ;) !!✨
Feel free to give me some feedback.
