Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hadianto Nugraha
Pixelz Studio

Oomless Property Website

Hadianto Nugraha
Pixelz Studio
Hadianto Nugraha for Pixelz Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Oomless Property Website graphic design uidesign vector minimalism minimal property real estate white space clean design illustration hero flat website homepage landing page branding ui
Oomless Property Website graphic design uidesign vector minimalism minimal property real estate white space clean design illustration hero flat website homepage landing page branding ui
Download color palette
  1. Oomless-1.png
  2. Oomless.png

Hello everyone
this is Oomless property website exploring clean and minimal illustration for hero website with dominant white color.

hope you enjoy it and thanks for visiting my portfolio,
I available for inquiry or collaboration shot me on email : hadiyantoguci@gmail.com
feel free to contact and happy to see you

stay safe and have a nice day everyone...
=====================

Feel free to share your thoughts on the comment section.
Show some love by pressing “L”, and save it for later inspirations

Follow Pixelz Studio for more cool stuff.

======================
We are available to work on your awesome projects, drop your business inquiry to :

✉️ E-mail : hello@pixelz.studio
💬 Skype : Connect with us

======================
Pixelz.studio || Instagram || UI8 Store || Creative Market

Pixelz Studio
Pixelz Studio
We do pixel magic to craft design for startups & business
Hire Us

More by Pixelz Studio

View profile
    • Like