Faishall Fajr

Aquariot

Faishall Fajr
Faishall Fajr
  • Save
Aquariot farm fish mobile app design ux ui
Download color palette

Aquriot is an application for monitoring water quality using IoT (Internet of Things) so that the fish that are kept are healthier and more comfortable.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Faishall Fajr
Faishall Fajr

More by Faishall Fajr

View profile
    • Like