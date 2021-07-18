Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Health Tracking App

Health Tracking App
Hi driblers,
It is the concept of Health tracking UI. The users must have to monitor their sleep, Heart rates, Running step & water requirements. that UI is also made for user-friendly.

Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.

Available for crafting your ideas.

Instagram : www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/

Thanks !

