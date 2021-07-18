Health Tracking App

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hi driblers,
It is the concept of Health tracking UI. The users must have to monitor their sleep, Heart rates, Running step & water requirements. that UI is also made for user-friendly.
Hope you all like it !!
Eager to hear your thoughts and comments! Feel free to share your views on this.
Press "L" if you like it.
Available for crafting your ideas.
Instagram : www.instagram.com/jyotiprakash_sahoo/
Thanks !