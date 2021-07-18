In this day and age of technology, kids have easy access to phones, tablets, even combined with the whole lockdown thing, why not make the time spent on technology way more beneficial to them?

With kiddies book, kids gets to experience the fun of technology while shopping your books that they like and will love to read.

Make the time spent on phones be worthwhile!

Kids love pressing phones, so why not an online bookstore? Where they can have fun shopping for books and read them