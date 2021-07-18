Social Media UI Kit

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Create vibrant and modern designs in minutes with customisable components, styles and auto layout. Speed up your workflow with 51 unique screens in both light and dark themes.
Live Preview
https://www.figma.com/file/iPd69z7qjG0217oKF7Ghmc/Social-Media-Startup-UI-Kit-Preview?node-id=0%3A1
What's included?
Light & Dark Theme
102 screens
Global Style (color and fonts)
100+ Components
Variants ready
Auto Layout ready
Well organized
