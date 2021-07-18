Julia Amaral

Zast - Food delivery website

Julia Amaral
Julia Amaral
  • Save
Zast - Food delivery website graphic design website design
Download color palette

Hi everyone! This is a sample of the Zast website my team and I are working on. It's a little bit of a challenge to get a good shot on such long pages hahah
Please, if you have any suggestions, I'd be glad to hear about it. Thank you!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Julia Amaral
Julia Amaral

More by Julia Amaral

View profile
    • Like