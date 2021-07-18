Mobile App - Onboarding

Telas de Onboarding do Protótipo criado para um projeto acadêmico, um aplicativo que conecta profissionais às pessoas que precisam dos serviços.

Onboarding Screens from a prototype created for an academic project, an app that connects professionals to the people who need their services.

