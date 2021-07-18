Secure.Code - Onboarding screen

Telas de Onboarding para um projeto de conclusão de curso, um sistema de monitoramento de fluxos de pessoas em um ambiente empresarial.

A finalidade desse sistema gerenciar a entrada e saída de colaboradores em um ambiente institucional, por meio do uso do QR Code no controle de acesso, gerando mais segurança.

Onboarding screens for a course completion project, a people monitoring system in a business environment.

The goal of this system manages the entry and exit of employees in an institutional environment, through the use of the QR Code on access control, for more security.

For more details about this project, check

Secure.Code App

Design — Adobe XD

Illustrations - Storyset

Follow me on

Behance | LinkedIn