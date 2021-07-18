Sejeong_Rachel

[Daily UI] 018. Analytics Chart

Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel
  • Save
[Daily UI] 018. Analytics Chart smartwatch applwatch black analyticschart neumorphism simple ui design modern uiux
Download color palette

Hi Dribble :)
I designed Analytics Chart UI of Apple watch size.
I created with heart rate, calories, steps, and activity.
Thank you for your any feedback and comments :)

Sejeong_Rachel
Sejeong_Rachel

More by Sejeong_Rachel

View profile
    • Like