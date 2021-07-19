Google Academy on Air — Welcome

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
One of a few event programmes Cheerful Twentyfirst has run for Google this year. I designed and did front-end dev on the platform.
Various approaches were explored. Google were concerned about drop off so minimising page length was a priority. This design was used as all major elements of the page are above the fold.
Full case study coming soon.