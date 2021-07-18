Tracey Henderson

Student Job Search - GovTechTalent Campaign

Tracey Henderson
Tracey Henderson
  • Save
Student Job Search - GovTechTalent Campaign poster campaign print new zealand graphic design design
Download color palette

A worked with SJS and Sea Digital to roll out their GovTechTalent campaign - making posters, flyers, and various social media covers and ads.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Tracey Henderson
Tracey Henderson

More by Tracey Henderson

View profile
    • Like