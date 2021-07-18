Maksim Shteinberg

Daily UI Challenge 082 - Form

Maksim Shteinberg
Maksim Shteinberg
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 082 - Form figma form uidesign dailyui app design ui
Download color palette

Day 82: Form
That was tough but I liked every bit of working on it
Press like if you like what you see!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Maksim Shteinberg
Maksim Shteinberg

More by Maksim Shteinberg

View profile
    • Like