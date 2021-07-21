Baby Sloth

Design Etiquette

La Isla is a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Costa Rica. They asked us to design their new packaging to help promote their brand to an international audience.

We started by adopting the sloth as a central figure for the packaging. The sloth is a national icon of Costa Rica and it is widely loved by all. We kept the design clean with a linear illustration style.

