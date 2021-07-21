Baby Sloth

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
La Isla is a specialty coffee farm located in the mountains of Costa Rica. They asked us to design their new packaging to help promote their brand to an international audience.
We started by adopting the sloth as a central figure for the packaging. The sloth is a national icon of Costa Rica and it is widely loved by all. We kept the design clean with a linear illustration style.