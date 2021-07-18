Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kan

Music Webplayer UI Design

Kan
Kan
  • Save
Music Webplayer UI Design ux minimal ui mobile spotify webplayer music web music mobile app app web website ui design design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hello 👋🏻

I am happy to share the onboarding screen designs of Music Webplayer, What do you think?

Thanks for watching!
Show some love and please Press “Like”.❤️
Please leave your feedback.

Available for new projects: okanputra2@gmail.com

Kan
Kan

More by Kan

View profile
    • Like