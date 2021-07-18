Astronomic

Cabinets Plus - Photo Guide

Astronomic
Astronomic
Hire Us
  • Save
Cabinets Plus - Photo Guide cabinetry visual design ui web design cabinetsplus astronomic cabinets texas figma design cabinet austin
Cabinets Plus - Photo Guide cabinetry visual design ui web design cabinetsplus astronomic cabinets texas figma design cabinet austin
Download color palette
  1. Cabinets Plus Photo Guide - Shot.png
  2. Cabinets Plus Photo Guide - Full.png

We were hired by Cabinets Plus in Austin, Texas, to redesign their website. This is a photo guide that we made to advise the client on which types of photos would work with the new style guide. Design by Asya. Visit Astronomic (https://www.astronomic.com) or contact Alex (alex@astronomic.com) to discuss your web or app design project.

Astronomic
Astronomic
Scale your company to the moon
Hire Us

More by Astronomic

View profile
    • Like