Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bagas Candra Pratama

App Jobs

Bagas Candra Pratama
Bagas Candra Pratama
  • Save
App Jobs motion graphics logo graphic design 3d animation ui
Download color palette

an application design that allows users to get the latest job information and specifications with users can directly apply

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Bagas Candra Pratama
Bagas Candra Pratama

More by Bagas Candra Pratama

View profile
    • Like