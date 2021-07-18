Kristiina Almy

Illustration of Nancy Harkness Love

airplane people illustration notable women illustration wwll illustration woman illustration retro illustration portrait illustration digital art illustration
Illustration of Nancy Harkness Love, WWll commander and founder of Women’s Auxiliary Ferry Squadron (WAFS).

