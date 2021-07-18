MySweetChubs

Moon Boo

MySweetChubs
MySweetChubs
  • Save
Moon Boo branding design minimalism minimal illustration 3d art graphic design astronaut ghost 3d animation 3d modeling 3d blender
Download color palette

if you were a dead astronaut would you be this cute? Built using Blender ^^

MySweetChubs
MySweetChubs

More by MySweetChubs

View profile
    • Like