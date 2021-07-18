Paolo Falqui / BLØPA

New logo for Consum

New logo for Consum
A more modern and original logo for Consum, a supermarket company. I respected the original color palette but I created a new handwritten logotype and changed the double C logo with the first part of the name, Co, representing cooperation and resembling the old C letters.

