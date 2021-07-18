Astronomic

Cabinets Plus Homepage - Visual Design

Cabinets Plus Homepage - Visual Design cabinetry figma design ui web design visual design texas austin cabinets cabinet
  1. Cabinets Plus Homepage - Shot.png
  2. Cabinets Plus Homepage - Full.png

We were hired by Cabinets Plus in Austin, Texas, to redesign their website. We used a blocky yet elegant style to resemble the rectangles seen in cabinetry. Wireframes and visual design created by Asya. Visit Astronomic (https://www.astronomic.com) or contact Alex (alex@astronomic.com) to discuss your web or app design project.

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
