Rob Gill

England vs Germany

Rob Gill
Rob Gill
  • Save
England vs Germany infographic data visualisation data visualization football soccer penalties penalty shootout bar chart book page world cup stats
Download color palette

England have just lost to Uruguay, so this year it looks unlikely we're going to see the fixture I always look froward to at any international tournament... England/Germany of course.

I dedicate a couple of pages just to this fixture in my penalty shootout book. I'm just starting to retouch some of the photos from the shoot, this one being the first.

Rob Gill
Rob Gill

More by Rob Gill

View profile
    • Like