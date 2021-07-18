Modern Business Cards Design | Clothing Brand Business card

Hello guys.

Are you looking for a Professional Logo Design or Brand Identity? You're in the right place.

.

This post about: Restaurant logo design IN the Bangla language.

👉 If you have any questions, then feel free to contact me. 💬

I'm always happy to answer your questions.

.

CONTACT INFO:

💬 WhatsApp +8801521315468

📧 Email: designer.shakil@yahoo.com

https://lnkd.in/ggHrDbJ

Instagram: @shakil_ahammad_designer

.

👉 You will get from me:

✔ Multiple Logo Concepts

✔ TOP NOTCH Quality

✔ HQ 3D Mockup File

✔ Transparent Background (PNG)

✔ Print-ready All Vector Files

✔ High-Quality Work

✔ Vector/Source File

✔ 100% Ownership & Copyrights

✔ Final Files Formats: 3D Mockup, JPEG, PNG, AI, EPS, SVG, PSD (Layers), PDF

.

👉 Why me?

✔ Designs from sketch

✔ Fast Communication

✔ Affordable prices

✔ Unlimited Revisions

✔ Express Delivery

✔ 100% Client Satisfaction

.

OUR SERVICES:

💡Logo Design

💳 Business Cards & Stationery

➥Flyer Design

➥Poster Design

➥Social Media post

➥ Any Social Media cover ➥ Web Banner Ad ➥ Web Headers ➥ Google Ad/AdWords

➥T-shirt

➥Car wrap (special)