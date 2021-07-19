Lisa Champ

Pabst Blue Ribbon x Red Halftone

Pabst Blue Ribbon x Red Halftone flashsheet panther pabstblueribbon pbr redhalftone tattoo monoline illustration halftone
Saturday, July 17th was #tattooday and for the occasion, I teamed up with Pabst Blue Ribbon and designed a limited edition tee. Here's a flash sheet of the elements I drew for the collab.

