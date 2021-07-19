Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lisa Champ

Pabst Blue Ribbon x Red Halftone

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
flashtattoo collab panther pabstblueribbon pbr tshirt apparel beer tattoo monoline illustration halftone redhalftone
Saturday, July 17th was #tattooday and for the occasion, I teamed up with Pabst Blue Ribbon and designed a limited edition tee. The catch was, the only way to get the tee was if you had a PBR tattoo. Pabst chose the best 250 tattoos and those lucky few were awarded the tee.

Lisa Champ
Lisa Champ
Fueled by the things that keep you up at night.
