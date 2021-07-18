Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Mariana Pacheco

New World

Mariana Pacheco
Mariana Pacheco
  • Save
New World icon mark earth planet world color palette brand identity identity branding logotype logo
Download color palette

Graphic leftovers from a new branding project I've been working on.

Mariana Pacheco
Mariana Pacheco

More by Mariana Pacheco

View profile
    • Like