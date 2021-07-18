Sungmin

"술 한잔 해요" Korean Hanbok girl drinking some soju on her own.

Sungmin
Sungmin
  • Save
"술 한잔 해요" Korean Hanbok girl drinking some soju on her own. design illustration hanbok fashion 한복 artwork drawing art
Download color palette

I like to draw Korean hanbok as a modern outfit in modern times.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Sungmin
Sungmin

More by Sungmin

View profile
    • Like