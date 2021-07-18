Garden Lounge - 3D isometric design

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Garden Lounge
Isometric design about a garden lounge that I made with Blender 🧡
This illustration was made thanks to Polygon Runway’s tutorial.
One of my favourite movies is Frozen, so I decided to include a frame of that film ⛄
Feel free to contact me:
🔵 fb.com/luxustudio
🎨 instagram.com/luxustudio3d
📧 info@luxustudio.com