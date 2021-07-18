Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

Quranic Food

Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
  • Save
Quranic Food design logo web wordpress elementor
Download color palette

Quranic Food is a registered agent for Turkey's Sihate health products. I was commissioned to design and develop its website based on Sihate's own, and gave my touch using Wordpress, WooCommerce and Elementor Pro, retaining the main brand's look and feel but still give www.quranicfood.com its own personality.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi
Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

More by Ahmad Zahirudin Ahmad Fauzi

View profile
    • Like