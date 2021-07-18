🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Quranic Food is a registered agent for Turkey's Sihate health products. I was commissioned to design and develop its website based on Sihate's own, and gave my touch using Wordpress, WooCommerce and Elementor Pro, retaining the main brand's look and feel but still give www.quranicfood.com its own personality.