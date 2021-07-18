Matias Nuñez

Settings - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 5)

Settings - Service Design Club's UI Marathon (Challenge 5) light dark dark theme setting settings ipohone ios mobile design argentina user interface ui uiux daily ui dailyui challenge
A quick settings page made with iOS components.

Fifth challenge out of 14 from the UI Marathon by the Service Design Club (https://servicedesignclub.com/)

