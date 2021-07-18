Rightfoot + Employer benefits firms (employee view)

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Hey all, this is a benefits dashboard I designed recently for Rightfoot, a B2B FinTech API startup that allows developers to add student debt solutions into any app.
The purpose of this was to show how the integration would look like for one of their main customer segments, employer benefits firms (this is the employee view).
For the onboarding experience, I aimed at making the process of signing up for debt repayment benefits as easy and quick to understand as possible, by allowing employees to only focus on one task at a time.