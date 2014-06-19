Ken Hanson

Amanda: Mentoring Case Studies Keynote Slide

Ken Hanson
Ken Hanson
  • Save
Amanda: Mentoring Case Studies Keynote Slide mentoring teen keynote minimal
Download color palette

Our product uses mentoring to increase attendance and help students succeed in school. iStock photos have not been purchased yet, still going through approvals. Be sure to hit the @2x!!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 19, 2014
Ken Hanson
Ken Hanson
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Ken Hanson

View profile
    • Like