Matthew W. Taylor

PARTY HITS

Matthew W. Taylor
Matthew W. Taylor
  • Save
PARTY HITS brutalist archive imagery are.na red dj bubble blow up true grit texture supply halftone wordmark
Download color palette

Who doesn't love a party?

Quick weekend wordmark project for my friends Alex and Matt's DJ outfit.

Follow them on Instagram, and follow me for more photography work.

Matthew W. Taylor
Matthew W. Taylor
Like