Vasiliy Nikonorov

Masons octopus engraving

Vasiliy Nikonorov
Vasiliy Nikonorov
  • Save
Masons octopus engraving bw engraving currency masons illustration octopus
Download color palette

Illustration for the article on https://useful.expert/kik-it-hard.html

The article is helping to open a company abroad. The task was to find a metaphor for the masons' conspiracy theory eager to get into your pocket, no matter how far Pyotor's-the-pig tractor-of-change takes you.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Vasiliy Nikonorov
Vasiliy Nikonorov

More by Vasiliy Nikonorov

View profile
    • Like