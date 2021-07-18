Masons octopus engraving

🎟 Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Illustration for the article on https://useful.expert/kik-it-hard.html
The article is helping to open a company abroad. The task was to find a metaphor for the masons' conspiracy theory eager to get into your pocket, no matter how far Pyotor's-the-pig tractor-of-change takes you.