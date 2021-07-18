Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayodeji Kareem

Fresh Lemonades 2

Fresh Lemonades 2 branding icon logo vector typography design process illustration ux ui design
Decided to have a little fun in Figma.....

Please Like and comment, Thanks :)

Rebound of
Design the brand identity for a lemonade stand.
By Dribbble
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
