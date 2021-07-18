Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Celtson Toote

Save for Later Design

Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote
  • Save
Save for Later Design user research ui problem solving adobe xd ux design ui design web design
Download color palette

Addition of a save for later feature within the shopping cart of an ecommerce site.

Link to prototype video: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123724829/Save-for-Later-Feature

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Celtson Toote
Celtson Toote

More by Celtson Toote

View profile
    • Like