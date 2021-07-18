Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daily UI - #079 - Itinerary

Daily UI - #079 - Itinerary dailyui
Quick itinerary screen for a hypothetical travel planning app.

Font is Avenir Next.

Thanks to Sérgio Rola and Unsplash for the background image (https://unsplash.com/photos/bVM7IO7pt7s).

Posted on Jul 18, 2021
