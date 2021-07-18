Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Juan Osses

Augmented Reality Glasses

Juan Osses
Juan Osses
  • Save
Augmented Reality Glasses arkit design animation cad modeling render 3d ar reality augmented
Download color palette

Full project: https://osses.com.co/augmented-reality

This is a series of glasses frames set in augmented reality. Recreated in Shapr3D, edited materials in Adobe Dimension, the augmented reality parameters were defined in Apple's Reality Converter and Facebook's Spark AR.

Wear the AR glasses yourself! (mobile devices only)

In instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar/3624319737661776/

In iOS or iPadOS: https://bit.ly/3ilTt0J

View all tags
Posted on Jul 18, 2021
Juan Osses
Juan Osses

More by Juan Osses

View profile
    • Like