Augmented Reality Glasses

Full project: https://osses.com.co/augmented-reality

This is a series of glasses frames set in augmented reality. Recreated in Shapr3D, edited materials in Adobe Dimension, the augmented reality parameters were defined in Apple's Reality Converter and Facebook's Spark AR.

Wear the AR glasses yourself! (mobile devices only)

In instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ar/3624319737661776/

In iOS or iPadOS: https://bit.ly/3ilTt0J