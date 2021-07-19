RelayPayments - Full Website

Hello dribbble 👋🏼

Stoked to finally share Relay with you all! 🚀

Relay is company that allows companies to manage their fleet on the road with contactless, fast and trackable digital payments.

I had the privilege of giving the whole relaypayments.com a complete redesign. They wanted something modern, unique and visually different then what is the industry standard for fleet space.

We started on visual iterations on the homepage hero and then once the general styling was approved by the relay team moved onto the rest of the website.

I worked on everything from the different pages relaypayments.com encompasses to the abstract illustrations that were used throughout the site, even some of the background patterns that made it to some of their offline marketing martial.

Big shout outs to Giovanni Hobbins for helping with steering and leading the project management/creative direction.

Live website here! 💻

Lots more to share with Relay so please Like, Follow and stay tuned 🙂

Enjoy,

Alex

Youtube | Twitter | Instagram