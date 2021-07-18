Catalin Luntraru

Visually learn modern HTML & CSS full course for beginners 2021

desech web design tutorial css html
Youtube Video Tutorial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQqiwINGRyA&list=PLfR4WU-YDP20Hj_dPPnOUetVlz9nfNshV

This is an almost 6 hours, full course tutorial, on modern html/css, but with a twist. It will teach you all this, visually, without writing code. The tutorial will cover almost all html tags and about 80% of all css tags, which is quite a lot. You will still see code to understand it better, but we will use Desech Studio - https://www.desech.com/ to visually create the html/css design.

At the end of the tutorial you will end up with your own portfolio website, which you can use to kick start your career.

